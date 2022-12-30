A Man Went To Answer The Knock At The Door And Got Shot Multiple Times

The Reed neighborhood in Southeast Portland was the location of a shooting on December 22, and the Portland Police Bureau is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a pickup truck that may have been involved in the incident.
After hearing a knock at his front door and opening it, a man who was 47 years old was fatally shot numerous times. According to the police, the man, whose identity was withheld from the public, was sent to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
According to the police, officers went to the alleged gunfire in the 5200 block of Southeast 34th Avenue shortly after 4 o’clock in the afternoon.
Surveillance footage from the surrounding area led investigators to the conclusion that the suspect in the shooting fled the scene in a pickup truck. According to the authorities, the truck is possibly a dark blue 2008 Dodge Ram cab pickup with a rolled-up cover, a white box in the truck bed, and chrome running boards. All of these features can be found in the truck.
The investigators requested that anybody who may have information about the crime email them at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.
Read More: