A Man Who Was Found Guilty Of Murdering California College Student Kristin Smart In 1996 Was Given A 25-year To Life Sentence

Kristin Smart, a California college student who vanished in 1996 and whose body has never been located, was killed, and her killer was found guilty Friday. He was given a 25-year to life sentence in state prison.
Paul Flores’ imprisonment represents the conclusion of a case that has garnered international interest for more than 25 years. The long-time top suspect in Smart’s death, Flores, was apprehended in 2021 and convicted of first-degree murder last October.
When Smart disappeared at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, she was 19 years old. Flores attended the institution as well.
Despite the fact that Smart’s remains have never been discovered, she was ruled legally dead in 2002.
According to the prosecution, Flores, now 46, killed Smart on May 25, 1996, during an attempted rape in his dorm room at the university, where both of them were first-year students. He walked Smart home from an off-campus party and was the last person seen with her.
In 2021, Flores and his father were both detained on suspicion of aiding in the concealment of Smart’s body.
Since the defence contended that Flores and his father couldn’t have a fair trial in their own county due to the case’s popularity, the trial was held in Salinas, in Monterey County, roughly 110 miles north of San Luis Obispo.
In October, a jury declared Flores guilty of first-degree murder. Ruben Flores, 81, was exonerated by a different jury of being an accessory.
Robert Sanger, the defence counsel, attempted to blame a third party during Paul Flores’ trial. A student at the university approximately 200 miles up the coast from Los Angeles, Scott Peterson was eventually found guilty in a high-profile trial of killing his pregnant wife and the unborn child, according to Sanger.
On February 24, Sanger submitted papers in Monterey County Superior Court asking for the dismissal of the charges and the acquittal of his client.
Sanger contested the prosecution’s use of forensic evidence. He claimed that the prosecution’s mistakes and “the admission of garbage science as evidence” undermined Flores’ right to a fair trial.
The motion stated, “There is a reason why a case against Paul Flores was not brought for 25 years. No proof existed that Paul Flores committed the murder or that it even occurred.
Paul Flores had been suspected of the murder for some time. When investigators spoke with him, he was sporting a black eye. He said he acquired it while playing basketball with pals, but they refuted this. According to court documents, he eventually modified his statement to say that he hit his head while working on his automobile.
For a period of 20 years, investigators launched dozens of fruitless searches for Smart’s body. They focused on Ruben Flores’ house in the neighbourhood of Arroyo Grande, roughly 12 miles south of California Polytechnic State, over the previous two years.
Archaeologists working for the police discovered a soil disturbance the size of a coffin and the presence of human blood in March 2021 under latticework beneath the deck of his enormous home on a dead end street, according to the prosecution. To obtain a DNA sample from the blood would have been impossible.
