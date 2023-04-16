An Alabama Birthday Party Mass Shooting Kills 4 and Injures “Multitudes”

Four individuals were killed and a “multitude” were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, according to state officials. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said on Sunday that the incident occurred on Saturday night at 10:34 p.m.
“It was tied to a birthday party,” Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett said. “There were four lives tragically lost in this incident, and there’s been a multitude of injuries.” Burkett said he couldn’t say more since the inquiry is still open.
According to Dadeville’s police chief, “What we’ve dealt with is something that no community should have to endure,” he stated on a Sunday. “I also ask each of you please do not let this moment define what you think about the city of Dadeville and our fine people.”
About 45 miles northeast of Montgomery is Dadeville, home to a population of 3,000. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey expressed her heartfelt condolences to the locals. Ivey told CNN, “This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians.”
“Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge.” On the same day that shots were fired into a crowd in a park in Louisville, Kentucky, a shooting took place in Alabama. There were two fatalities and four injuries.
Since the beginning of 2023, at least 162 mass shootings have occurred in the United States. That’s more than 1.5 mass shootings each day on average so far in 2018. Four or more victims (not including the shooter) are considered a “mass shooting” by the archive’s standards.
