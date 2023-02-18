A Mentally Ill Guy Died Of Hypothermia In An Alabama Jail

According to a complaint filed by the guy’s relatives, the mentally ill man froze to death in an Alabama jail. They claim he was kept naked in a concrete cell and that they suspect he was also kept in a freezer or other freezing setting.
The lawsuit claims that Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, was declared dead many hours after arriving at a hospital emergency room with a body temperature of 72 degrees (22 degrees Celsius). He was transferred from the Walker County Prison, where he had spent the previous two weeks behind bars, to the hospital on January 26.
According to the lawsuit lodged on Monday in federal court by Mitchell’s mother, an emergency department doctor who unsuccessfully attempted to revive Mitchell wrote, “I do feel hypothermia was the ultimate cause of his death.”
Mitchell, who had a history of drug abuse, was detained on January 12 after his cousin requested that authorities check on him for welfare because he was babbling about paradise and hell in his home and appeared to be having a mental breakdown.
Mitchell had a history of drug abuse. According to the lawsuit, a jail video reveals Mitchell was kept naked in an isolation cell with a concrete floor. Mitchell’s body temperature was so low, the lawsuit speculates, that he was also put in the jail kitchen’s “walk-in freezer or equivalent freezing environment and remained there for hours.”
In the case, the family’s attorney, Jon C. Goldfarb, stated: “It is evident that Tony’s death was wrongful, the product of brutal, malicious mistreatment and mountains of purposeful indifference.” Several medical professionals and correctional authorities stopped by his open cell door to observe him and find amusement in his state.
The sheriff’s office is charged with covering up in the complaint as well. After Mitchell’s passing, the sheriff’s office said in a statement that he “was awake and conscious when he left the facility.” Lawyers for Mitchell’s mother submitted jail security film to The Associated Press, which shows officials dragging Mitchell’s limp body to a transport car, laying him on the ground, and then loading him into the vehicle.
Sheriff Nick Smith of Walker County and jail staff are named as defendants in the lawsuit.
According to attorneys for the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, no comments could be made until the requested inquiry was finished. According to a statement from Jackson, Fikes & Brakefield, the sheriff’s office called the State Bureau of Investigation to request the investigation following Mitchell’s death as per standard protocol.
The organisation issued a statement saying, “The WCSO offers and extends its sympathies to the family of Mr. Mitchell and asks for your support and understanding for the men and women of the WCSO.”
The sheriff’s office shared a picture of Mitchell being arrested on its Facebook page along with the statement that Mitchell “brandished a handgun, and fired at least one shot at deputies” before fleeing into the woods.
Mitchell’s face is painted black in the picture. Police allegedly told a family member that Mitchell claimed he blackened his own face with spray paint before going through the portal to hell, according to the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit, an officer allegedly said to family members that they intended to “detox him and then “we’ll see how much of his brain is left” or words to that effect.”
The lawsuit claims that when Mitchell arrived at the emergency hospital, he was “unresponsive, apneic, pulseless, and cold to the touch.”
“I am unsure of the conditions under which the patient was detained in custody, but it is impossible to comprehend how someone could have a rectal temperature of 72° F (22° C) while being detained in a jail. It’s unclear what caused his hypothermia.
It’s probable that he suffered from hypothermia as a result of an underlying medical problem. The doctor is quoted as saying, “I do not know if he may have been exposed to a cold atmosphere.
The case is “being examined by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” according to Cameron Mixon, a spokesperson for Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. After the investigation is over, the office, according to him, will make sure that any necessary actions are implemented.
The state prison system is also being sued over the death of a mentally ill man who “cooked to death” in a hot prison cell, in addition to the allegations of death by hypothermia. On December 7, 2020, at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Prison in Bessemer, Thomas Lee Rutledge passed away from hyperthermia.
According to the lawsuit brought by his sister, Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was discovered comatose in the mental health cell. Prison guards, wardens, and contractors are named as defendants.
