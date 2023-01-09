A Middle School Art Teacher Takes Too Much Fentanyl In Front Of The Students

According to a press release issued by the Westfield, New Jersey, police, an art teacher from the state of New Jersey was taken into custody after allegedly suffering an overdose on fentanyl in front of middle school children at a school in Westfield.
In relation to an event that took place in November 2022, Frank Thompson, age 57, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of children on Thursday. These charges stem from the same occurrence.
On the morning of November 29, a report was sent to the Westfield Police Department by a school resource officer stating that Thompson was discovered “unconscious and unresponsive” on the floor of a classroom at Roosevelt Intermediate School.
According to the police report, the art instructor “was discovered and observed in distress by pupils” and was being treated by a nurse at the school when the incident was reported.
An opioid overdose remedy called naloxone hydrochloride, popularly known by its brand name “Narcan,” was allegedly given to the instructor by the school resource officer after the officer allegedly detected signs of a drug overdose in the teacher. After that, Thompson began to demonstrate signs of improvement.
In the wake of the event, investigators reportedly searched a cupboard in the school’s classroom and discovered fentanyl along with “other kinds of drug paraphernalia.”
On February 1st, Thompson is scheduled to appear in court.
In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Raymond González said, “While the Westfield Public School District cannot comment on personnel matters because they are confidential, we will maintain a continued focus on student and staff safety and on preserving the integrity of the classroom learning environment.” We are very appreciative of the close working relationship we have with the Westfield Police Department.
