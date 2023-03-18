A Middle School Kid was Slashed in the Face During a Quarrel Between Two Girls in the School Cafeteria

When a student was slashed in the face with a knife during a fight in the school cafeteria earlier this week, Henry County Schools and Henry County Police are looking into the incident. Two middle school kids got into a brawl on Wednesday morning at Ola Middle School, which was caught on camera.
A pupil in middle school is now facing criminal accusations. Images of the injured student show a huge gash under her eye. Audrey Washington of Channel 2 talked to parents who are worried about their kids’ safety after seeing the footage.
In the footage, a large group of kids can be seen watching two females fight in the school cafeteria. “That’s her face, that’s her person, that’s her identity,” said Ola Middle School parent Ashley Hightower of the child’s injuries. Officials from Henry County’s educational system released the following statement:
“The initial investigation revealed that a small object with a sharp edge caused the injury to a student. The object has since been confiscated by school administrators and law enforcement officials, and the student is now in the custody of law enforcement facing pending charges.”
We are working in conjunction with the Henry County Police Department as they continue to investigate this situation.
“We are working in partnership with the Henry County Police Department as they continue to investigate this incident. We are also conducting an internal investigation into the matter. I will continue to take every necessary step in order to be certain our schools are safe havens for students to learn.”
Hightower told Washington that she still has worries. “I’m a little concerned that a child was able to get something like that into the school,” Hightower said. “Hopefully, in the future, they’re going to be talking to us about some new security measures.” Because they are minors, the names of the students involved cannot be disclosed.
