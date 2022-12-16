A Missing American Student From France Was Found Alive In Spain

According to family relatives and authorities, Kenneth DeLand, a college student from upstate New York who has been missing in France since last month, was located alive in Spain about three weeks after going missing and after recognizing himself in news reports.
According to his family, DeLand, 21, called his parents on Friday morning; otherwise, he would not have seen himself in the news.
When he went missing on November 28, the St. John Fisher University student was enrolled in an international program at the University Grenoble Alpes in Grenoble, according to his family.
After skipping class the following day and failing to contact his host family or acquaintances, he was reported missing.
On Friday morning, a notice was published on the family’s website, FindKenDeLand.com: “KENNY WAS FOUND, IT WAS. As soon as we have more information, we’ll let you know! We appreciate everyone’s assistance in getting Kenny home.”
The family reported receiving a call from the missing student “in the early morning hours of December 16” in a post on the website.
The message continues, “Kenny is in Spain, and Carol (his mom) is in France, getting ready to see Kenny and maybe bring him home for Christmas.” “Without everyone’s aid, we wouldn’t have our Son, hopefully, home for Christmas,” it continues.
From Vaillant's office: "Mr. VAILLANT, public prosecutor in Grenoble, has confirmed that Ken Deland had been able to get in touch with his parent today and is supposed to be currently in Spain." More TK cc @AshleyMPapa https://t.co/WBuEkvwIx4
DeLand had spoken with his parents on Friday morning, according to a translated tweet from Grenoble public prosecutor Eric Vaillant.
In a statement given to Fox News Digital, a representative for Vaillant’s office also mentioned that “Ken Deland had been able to get in touch with his parent today and is supposed to be in Spain.” Multiple inquiries on Friday for confirmation went unanswered from DeLand’s family, and no more information has been released.
The 6-foot, 190-pound college student, who is from Sodus, New York, was later captured on camera making an $8.40 purchase at a Montelimar sports shop around 2:45 p.m. local time on December 3. Rochester, New York, is the home of St. John Fisher University.
