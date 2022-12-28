A Missing Doctor From Michigan Was Discovered Dead Near His Home In An Icy Pond

On a farm close to his home on Tuesday, a doctor from Jackson, Michigan who had been missing since the previous week was discovered dead in a frozen pond.
On Thursday, Dr. Bolek Payan was last saw leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Detectives had access to Dr. Payan’s home video camera system, the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety reported on Facebook.
The missing doctor was seen on CCTV leaving his house on foot on Thursday afternoon.
Our friend & former co-resident Dr. Bolek Payan is MISSING. Last seen on 12/22 leaving Henry Ford #Hospital in Jackson, MI😭
His vehicle was found at his residence, but he had no contact with his employer, family or friends. Keep his family in prayers🙏#Medtwitter #Cardiotwitter pic.twitter.com/8uyzWMiEi4
— Ahmed Teebi, MD MPH (@Teebi_MD) December 26, 2022
Authorities used K-9s, drones, and cops on foot to conduct a thorough search of the property. Holes were carved out of the ice on a nearby pond when nothing was discovered on land.
After that, divers discovered Dr. Payan’s body beneath the ice. Detectives stated that given the weather and the fact that Dr. Payan was in the water, they thought he had already passed away before going missing.
Department of Public Safety: “Our sympathies are with Dr. Payan’s family and friends.” The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct a toxicological examination and autopsy.
Exactly how or why Dr. Payan ended up in the pond is unknown. Dr. Payan went to Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, and according to Henry Ford Health’s website, he specialized in psychiatry.
