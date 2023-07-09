A Missing Florida Teenager Has Been Found, And A Guy Has Been Arrested During A Traffic Check In North Carolina

After being detained by Nash County Deputies on I-95 in North Carolina, a guy from Florida is facing numerous counts, including kidnapping.
Alejandro Hernandez Vasquez was stopped for a traffic infraction about midnight on Tuesday, according to Channel 9 partners at WTVD News in Raleigh, who stated that deputies from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation.
Deputies said WTVD that after interviewing Vasquez, they grew suspicious and demanded a search of his vehicle. Deputies discovered the 16-year-old passenger was reported missing from Coral Springs, Florida, after checking the car.
Police arrested the 16-year-old and detained her at the Wake County Juvenile Detention Center until her family could pick her up from Florida, according to WTVD.
The family didn’t know Vazquez, and he didn’t have authorization to transport the teenager across state lines, according to authorities.
According to the initial findings of this investigation, the 16-year-old “willfully went with him,” Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told WTVD. But you know, it’s a young 16-year-old and a mature man, and he’s manipulated her and taken her across this country. “It wasn’t like she was shackled in the car and things of that kind. This incident of child trafficking is real.”
Police also discovered illegal narcotics in Vazquez’s vehicle, including synthetic cannabinoids.
Vazquez is presently being held at the Wake County Detention Center on a $500,000 bail that also includes a $5,000 bond for narcotics offenses.
