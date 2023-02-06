A Missing Kayaker Was Discovered Dead In A California Bay After Going Crabbing With Friends

Authorities said on Thursday that a kayaker who had been reported missing in the state of California was found dead days after he vanished while on a crabbing outing with friends.
The body of Clinton Yoshio Koga, 39, was found on Wednesday by a volunteer aquatic search group called California Recovery Divers about 100 yards from the shore of Lawson’s Landing, which is where he had gone fishing with friends on Tomales Bay, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Koga had gone fishing with his friends on Tomales Bay.
On the evening of January 27, at approximately 6:10 p.m., Koga ventured out onto the water on her own to get a crabbing cage. According to the sheriff’s office, less than twenty minutes later, a friend of Koga’s noted that he could no longer see his kayak from the shore.
One of Koga’s buddies went to the sheriff’s office to report that their friend had gone missing while the rest of Koga’s friends combed the bay waters for any evidence of their missing friend.
The search for Koga, which was characterised by officials as being “intense,” was assisted by the Marin County Fire Department, the dive team from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, the helicopter from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Coast Guard.
However, despite everyone’s best efforts, Koga could not be located, thus the search was eventually called off.
According to the sheriff’s office, a volunteer dive team spotted Koga at approximately 4:15 p.m. on the fifth day after the search was initiated. Koga was transported to the Lawson’s Landing Campground, where the paramedics examined him and determined that he had passed away.
