A Missing Teen Was Discovered Dead On Ann Arbor School Grounds

Police said on Monday that a 15-year-old high school student who had been reported missing had been discovered deceased.
According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Adriana Davidson of Scio Township last had contact with her family at around 9 a.m. on Friday while on route to school.
Adriana was last seen by her pals outside Pioneer High School at 11 a.m. on Friday. The following morning, her family reported her missing.
Around 1 p.m. on Monday, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office located her body on the school grounds, according to a tweet from Ann Arbor Police.
The statement stated, “We do not feel there is an active threat to the community, while the Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating the circumstances of her death. To ascertain the cause of death, an autopsy is planned.
The body was discovered nearby the athletic fields, according to sheriff’s officials.
The office issued a statement saying, “At this early point, there are no evidence of foul play.” “…We send our deepest sympathies to Adriana’s friends and family. We continue to think about and pray for you.
Additionally, we want to thank everyone for helping to spread the word, share advice, and show support.
On Monday, no further information was provided.
The superintendent of Ann Arbor Public Schools, Jeanice Kerr Swift, addressed the update in a statement published online on Monday.
“The loss of Adriana has left us all inconsolably devastated. We send our deepest sympathies to Adriana’s family, friends, and the Pioneer neighbourhood. Please help each other out by extending a hand. Be mindful that everyone is affected differently by this difficult news.
Even for students and employees who did not personally know Addy, it can occasionally hit them hard.
This is particularly true right now, she added. Our counsellors will continue this work over the next few days to ensure that our students and staff have ongoing support during this extremely trying time.
“We have counsellors and grief support teams in place to support students and staff at Pioneer, as well as across our AAPS school campuses, as is needed this week.”
Read More:
- 100,000 Chickens Are Killed In A Fire At A Connecticut Egg Farm
- Generator Use Inside A Greenville County Home Results In Four Fatalities