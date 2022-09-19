A Missing Woman’s Body Was Found In A Car Off Interstate 20

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, detectives have found the body of a woman who went missing after leaving a bar in Hapeville. The investigation began after the woman was seen leaving the establishment.

Yolanda Brown, 53, was last seen leaving the Irish Bred Pub in Hapeville, which is located on Virginia Avenue, early on the morning of September 3 before she vanished.

The last known image of Brown was captured on a surveillance video that was provided to Ashli Lincoln of Channel 2.

On the video, Brown can be seen chatting with a man while seated inside her vehicle for close to two hours. After that, the man exits Brown’s vehicle, drives off in his own vehicle, and then follows Brown out of the parking lot.

Officers have not been able to determine the identity of the man, but they have stated that Brown’s children were able to get in touch with him. He reportedly told the children that he had been following Brown back to her home in Covington but had lost sight of her car on the road.

On September 12, law enforcement officers in Newton County, Georgia, located off Interstate 20 near Alcovy Road and located a wrecked car that matched the description of Brown’s vehicle.

A dead body was discovered inside the vehicle. The identity of the deceased person has been revealed to be Brown by the investigators.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into the case is not yet complete.