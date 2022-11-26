A Missouri Judge Rejects A 19-year-old’s Request To See Her Father’s Execution

Tuesday’s execution of a Missouri man who killed a police officer is planned. The courts turned down his daughter’s request, who is 19 years old, to be present for the execution.
According to Missouri law, participants in executions must be older than 21.
According to NBC News, a father is expected to be put to death by lethal injection in Missouri on Tuesday without his daughter being present owing to her age.
For the 2005 murder of a Kirkwood, Missouri police officer, Kevin Johnson received the death penalty. Johnson committed the crime when he was 19 years old, the same age as Khorry Ramey, his current daughter.
Ramey told NBC News, “I’m heartbroken that I won’t be able to be with my dad in his last moments. She mentioned her father “had put a lot of effort into improving himself while incarcerated. I hope [Gov. Mike] Parson would pardon my father.”
The age of 21 is the minimum requirement in Missouri for attendance during executions. Additionally, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on behalf of Ramey requesting that the state permit Ramey to attend her father’s execution.
Ramey’s exclusion from the execution, according to the plaintiffs, is unlawful and “illustrates the irrationality” of putting someone to death before turning 21 yet forbidding people under 21 from being present at executions.
In addition to my infant boy, I am my dad’s closest living relative, according to Ramey, who spoke to the publication. “I would stay by my dad’s side and hold his hand while he passed away in the hospital, praying all the way.”
Ramey was not allowed to attend the execution of her last surviving father, according to the judge, who claimed that the petitioners had not established that the legislation was unconstitutional.
The Johnsons’ attorney, Shawn Nolan, told reporters on Friday that it was ironic that Kevin Johnson was 19 years old when he committed the crime and that they were continuing with the execution while refusing to let his daughter, who is 19 at the time, in because she is too young.
According to NBC News, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office claims that the death penalty should be carried out because “the surviving victims of Johnson’s crimes have waited long enough for justice.”
Johnson will be put to death on Tuesday. However, a hearing is scheduled for Monday that might stop the execution because a special prosecutor is claiming that Johnson’s conviction involved “unconstitutional racial discrimination.”
Insider’s request for comment was not immediately answered by the attorneys for Ramey, Johnson, the Missouri Attorney General, or the Missouri Special Prosecutor.
