A Mother In Kansas City Is Accused Of Killing Her Kid

Adair Fish, 43, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child on two separate occasions, as well as with abuse and neglect of a child, as well as with causing the death of a child as a result of abuse or neglect of the child.
According to the prosecution, the youngsters were discovered by authorities on November 3 in a residence located on St. John Avenue close to Lawndale Avenue.
The officers stated that one of the children, a five-year-old, had already passed away and that the other child was unresponsive.
According to the police, Fish told them that the infant had been deceased for a few days already.
After further investigation, the cause of death of the kid was found to be malnutrition and dehydration.
According to the documents filed in the case, the police discovered the apartment to be full of trash and debris heaped up between two and five feet high.
According to the prosecution, Fish had previously lost custody of the children but had recovered possession as of November 2019, after an earlier custody battle.
Read More: