A Mother in Texas Has Admitted to Killing Her 4-year-old Boy in Front of the Child’s Grandmother

A Texas mother was arrested on Monday after she admitted to killing her 4-year-old son. Police say the child’s grandmother watched as the boy was killed.
According to CBS 19, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said that 42-year-old Monica Figueroa was arrested on Monday for killing her son Grayson Hurt on Sunday with an “edged weapon.”
The report says that Figueroa’s mother, Mary Johnson, called the police because she was afraid that her daughter had hurt the 4-year-old.
When the police got to Hurt’s house, they found him dead and partly covered with a blanket. At the house, Figueroa was found and taken into custody.
Hillhouse said that Johnson saw her daughter cutting a rolled-up blanket with a knife with a wooden handle while her daughter was on top of the blanket screaming.
Hillhouse said, “Johnson heard the child crying before she saw Figueroa cutting at the blanket. The crying stopped after she saw Figueroa cutting at the blanket.” “Figueroa made Johnson feel scared and told her to leave, which she did.”
Hurt was Dead on Monday Morning
Monday morning, when Johnson went back to the house, she saw that Hurt was dead. This made her call 911.
When police questioned Figueroa, she allegedly said that she had killed her son.
Hillhouse said that Figueroa had one child at home and that she didn’t have custody of any of her other children.
Figueroa was arrested and charged with killing a child under 10 years old with a deadly weapon. Johnson was also arrested and charged with putting a child in danger.
An autopsy was done on Hunt’s body in Dallas.
