Police in North Miami Beach said they have a strong suspicion that a mother is responsible for the deadly stabbing of her little daughter early on Tuesday morning. A Mother Is Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Her Three-year-old Daughter
The woman called the police and admitted to stabbing and killing her child, according to a spokesperson for the North Miami Beach Police Department. The spokesperson said that officers arrived at the crime scene, which was located at an apartment complex at 1051 NE 163rd St., at approximately 2:00 in the morning.
The woman, later identified as 24-year-old Jellisa Amoya Baxter, was taken into custody by the police without a commotion, according to their report. They stated that the woman’s daughter was only three years old.
Baxter, who is Jamaican by nationality, was discovered by the police in the living room of her residence while wearing a white robe, as stated in an arrest report. The body of the small girl was found nearby.
The report indicates that Baxter informed arriving officers that she “strangled her (daughter) at first, but when that didn’t work, she stabbed her in the chest and neck.” The report was tweeted by the North Miami Beach police department on Tuesday afternoon.
The girl was found to have “many severe stab wounds to her chest, neck, and face,” according to the report.
Officers reportedly found the murder weapon close to the body of the girl when they searched the area.
The name of the victim has not been made public by the police, and there is no indication of a possible motivation in the arrest report.
Baxter is being charged with murder in the first degree as well as aggravated assault on a kid. The Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center was where she was being detained at the time.
