A Mother Was Found Dead Next To Her Car With Her Sleeping Child Inside

Police are still baffled by the mystery surrounding a US mother who was discovered dead this week next to her sleeping kid near an SUV.
Following reports of a woman sprawled out on the ground next to a car in a residential area on Monday night in Tampa, Florida, police were contacted, according to The US Sun.
According to Tampa Police Department spokesperson Crystal Clark, “This person went with their gut sense and knew something was weird and phoned 911, and we’re thankful for that.”
When the police arrived, they discovered a baby under the age of two napping in a nearby car seat, but the mom had already passed away.
The young mother, who the police estimate to be in her 20s, reportedly suffered “upper body trauma.”
According to authorities, the child wasn’t wounded and is being cared for by a relative.
The location of the incident was captured on audio by a neighbor’s ring camera, which also picked up dogs barking and popping noises.
According to Richard Theodore, who spoke with WTSP, “from my side camera, you can’t really see anything because of the density of the blackness, but you can hear, immediately, when that initial pop comes.”
My two puppies take off running for the side gate.
It’s not known what kind of injuries the mother sustained or whether a pistol was used.
Clark stated, “At this time, we’re stating her injuries are upper body damage.”
“I can tell you that she had been dead for a while when she was lying on the ground.”
Detectives claimed they are “actively investigating” the matter and talking to locals, but they added that it doesn’t seem the woman resided in the area.
