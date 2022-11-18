Idaho Murders Live: A ‘Multiple Suspect’ May Be At Large In The University Student ‘Rambo Knife’ Stabbings

Investigators are looking into the possibility that multiple people may be responsible for the gruesome killings of four University of Idaho students, which have shocked Moscow, a tiny college town.

Early on Sunday morning, four people—Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21—were fatally stabbed inside a residence outside of campus.

The killer or killers are still at large four days after the murders; no arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.

According to KTVB, a coroner’s report from Latah County ruled on Thursday that homicides by stabbing were the cause and manner of death.

Bill Thompson, the prosecutor for Latah County, has now stated that it “definitely is likely” that there may be other criminals present.

His remarks come as authorities appear to retract their statements that the public is not in danger; on Wednesday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry acknowledged that “there is still a threat out there.”

Few facts about what occurred to the four University of Idaho students who were killed last weekend have been disclosed by Moscow, Idaho, authorities.

Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were discovered dead in a house close to the University of Idaho campus on Sunday.

Police have urged the 25,000 residents of the small town to exercise care because it’s possible that more than one perpetrator is still free.

The students were allegedly killed on Sunday morning between three and four in the morning, only hours after one of them uploaded happy Instagram pictures.

According to the authorities, the victims’ housemates are not considered suspects in the quadruple homicides.

The two other roommates were there in the house at the time of the killings and were unharmed, Moscow police said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

The roommates were not necessarily eyewitnesses to the crime, according to Police Chief Fry. It is unknown if the other two housemates were asleep during the attack or why the police weren’t contacted until noon or roughly eight hours after the killings.

The roommates are assisting the investigation and are not thought to be suspects, according to the Idaho State Police.

Authorities stated that it is “certainly is possible” that more than one murderer may still be at large four days after the killings.