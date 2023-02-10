A Neighbourly Feud Ends With Both Parties Facing Charges

The ranch in rural Yoder that Nicole Mallery and her husband Courtney own together spans 640 acres.
The pair adds that they adore living there and even fed their neighbours while the pandemic was going on, but now they say that they do not feel welcome in their own neighbourhood where they have lived for so long.
Nicole stated that they had experienced dread on their own land.
They claim that all began when they had a disagreement with their neighbour Teresa Clark.
They believe that the two families have been fighting for a long time over who owns Truckton Route, which is an easement road that runs to both the Mallery and the Clark properties.
The Mallerys claim ownership of the land, but the fact remains that it is the only way onto Teresa Clark’s property.
According to the arrest affidavits, El Paso County does not keep this easement in road-ready condition as a roadway.
According to Nicole, additional neighbours became engaged in the argument, and it deteriorated into a hostile environment in which they were the targets of racist attacks.
“We have come to a halt. We are being hounded. We are being pursued. We are being watched. Spray paint has been used to label various objects with the word “nigger.” “— I quote her.
Both the Mallerys and Teresa Clark have been the target of multiple restraining orders brought forth by the other party.
According to the documents filed with the court, Teresa Clark was taken into custody in September for breaching a restraining order that had been issued by the Mallerys.
This past week, Nicole and Courtney Mallery were arrested and charged with felony stalking, tampering with a utility metre, which is a misdemeanour, and larceny under $50, which many people believe to be a minor infraction.
Theresa Clark is quoted as saying in the arrest document that her neighbours, the Mallerys, had surveillance cameras on their property that are aimed at her home.
During the search of the Mallery property, surveillance cameras were removed from the building.
Clark also claims that her surveillance camera shows the Mallerys driving behind her multiple times on Truckton Road, stopping at her front gate, and driving Truckton Road at a high rate of speed.
The Mallerys insist that the road is their property.
Nicole stated that the accusation was that they believed they were a victim of stalking while they were on their own land.
There is also a reference to a video in which Teresa’s neighbours, the Mallerys, can be seen pulling over in front of her house and getting out of their car while yelling “hands up, don’t shoot.”
CBS News Colorado was given with a video of this incident courtesy of Nicole Mallery. She claims that she was on Truckton Road trying to round up her cows after they had gotten loose and that Teresa Clark was threatening her with a rifle while she was doing so.
