A New York Cop Was Shot on an Upstate Highway, Suspect Dead

On Friday, a state officer making a traffic stop on I-88 was shot in the arm. State Police say the person who fired the gun was a passenger who ran away, shot himself, and died.
Trooper Richard Albert, who works at the Cobleskill station, was let out of Ellis Hospital later that day. Albert, who has been a police officer for 21 years, was driving a marked police car along the highway in the town of Duanesburg around 11 a.m.
when he saw a silver SUV racing at more than 100 mph in the eastbound lanes. State Police Deputy Superintendent Richard Allen said that the SUV was speeding in the eastbound lanes.
The trooper stopped the car, and as he got close to the driver’s side, a guy in the passenger seat shot Albert in the upper left arm and shoulder through an open window, police said.
The policeman fired back, and the people in the car got out. Allen said that the gunman ran away, and the woman who was driving the car was taken into custody at the scene. She was not hurt, and nothing else happened.
Friday night, police were still trying to figure out what kind of relationship they had. The State Police also tried to get a search order for the SUV.
The shooter, a 32-year-old man from Schenectady named Nelson Troche, was found about an hour and a half later in a wooded area off Darby Hill Road in Duanesburg. It looked like he had shot himself.
Troopers said they helped him until emergency medical services got there and took him to the hospital in a helicopter, but he died there.
He also said that the shooting shows how dangerous police work is and how quickly something like a traffic stop can turn deadly.
State Police leaders have watched the footage from Albert’s body camera and said he did a good job.
“We know in the back of our minds that this could happen every time we stop a car or go to a complaint,” Allen said. “I can’t say enough good things about how well I think our troops handled this. From Trooper Albert to the search for the suspect in the woods afterward, I think our guys did a great job, and the way it was handled was textbook.”
“He hadn’t talked to either of the people living there before he was shot at,” Allen said, adding that cops have a photo of the gun coming out the window.
Allen also said that the driver of a log truck who pulled in front of the SUV to stop it from driving away was smart.
Between Exit 23 in Schoharie and Exit 24 in Duanesburg, the highway was closed.
In a statement, the State Troopers Police Benevolent Association said that it was worried.
“Every call for help is different, and no day is ever ‘routine,'” the union said in a statement released Friday afternoon. Trooper Richard Albert, who was shot by a suspect during this event, is in our thoughts and prayers, and we are happy that he is expected to get better.
Dennis and Christine Wolfe, who run Wolfe’s Market & Pizza, said that the State Police called them earlier on Friday and told them to stay put because there was a shooter in the area.
Not long after that, Dennis, who is also the head of the Board of Fire Commissioners for the Quaker Street Fire District, said that the area was full of police cars roaring up Darby Hill Road to a heavily wooded area. He said that dogs and a helicopter were also used to look for the supposed shooter.
A neighborhood police officer has been shot for the second time in less than a month.
Two Saratoga County sheriff’s deputies were shot and hurt on May 23 after they searched a Clifton Park apartment with a federal warrant.
Anthony Zaremski, who was 23 years old, shot at the two detectives. The deputies shot back and killed him. Sources say that Zaremski was a suspect in at least one unsolved murder in Albany and possibly in other shootings at the time of his death.
Zaremski was living in an apartment in Clifton Park. That morning, the DEA led searches of several homes in the Capital Region, including the apartment where Zaremski was staying. During the raids, 40 guns, over a kilogram of cocaine, and tens of thousands of illegal pills, including methamphetamine and fentanyl, were found. Three more people are also being charged.
