In Davenport, Iowa, a Part of an Apartment Building Falls Down

On Sunday night, authorities in the Iowa city of Davenport reported that a six-story apartment building had partially fallen. There was no immediate word on casualties or the number of persons who may be m!ssing or trapped within the structure.
Davenport’s mayor, Mike Matsen, indicated that “several people unaccounted for,” although he could not specify how many or what percentage of the population was m!ssing. Davenport’s fire chief Mike Carlsten said the building collapsed around 5 p.m. local time. It took some time to determine what led to the collapse.
Firefighters were able to save seven people and help more than a dozen others who were “self evacuating” the building, as stated by Carlsten. Expert rescue teams have been dispatched to aid in the search of the rubble. Carlsten assured that the search would continue through the night.
In addition to the “large natural gas leak,” Carlsten stated, fire crews that responded to the area discovered it. It was unclear whether the gas had been leaking before the collapse or if that was the cause of the leak.
The safety of the rest of the structure was also a major worry for the fire brigade. “Even while we were on scene, we still had multiple secondary drops of debris coming from that structure,” Carlsten said. “We want to make sure all our responders can are able to process through in a safe manner, but we still want to get through there as quickly as possible.“
The news can be confirmed by the tweet below:
🚨#BREAKING: A Large apartment Building has partially collapses with reports of residents possibly trapped inside
⁰📌#Davenport | #Iowa⁰⁰Authorities are presently at the location of a building collapse in Davenport, Iowa after a significant apartment building has experienced… pic.twitter.com/WJmxFzxWXi
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 29, 2023
Officials stated that the building’s owner has obtained the necessary permissions to make repairs to the building’s outside brick walls. In the past year, the owners have gotten two other external brickwork permits, according to authorities. The bricks that have been falling over the past week were actually a part of the repair work that has been going on.
Tenants have already contacted the city about various issues related to the building. “Notices and orders were issued to the building owner for repairs,” the official stated. About 70 miles east of Cedar Rapids, on the Illinois border, is where you’ll find Davenport.
If you are interested in news about the state of California, you should follow the California Examiner on Twitter.
The tweet that follows provides confirmation of the news:
- De@dly Sh*oting at Red River Motorcycle Rally Leaves 3 De@d and 5 Injured
- The Scooby-doo-hooded North Myrtle Beach Walmart Thief Stole $2K