A Person Is In Custody Following The Deaths Of A Girl, A Mother, And A Man In A Home Invasion In Bolingbrook

After a girl, a woman, and a man were shot to death during a home invasion in the southwest suburban town of Bolingbrook late on Sunday night, a person has been brought into custody in connection with the incident.
The Bolingbrook Police Department reports that at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a call that was made in the 100 block of Lee Lane.
At the site, it was determined that all three victims were deceased. According to the police, a second female victim was shot and sent to the hospital for treatment.
The agency stated in an update that was released overnight that a person has been taken into custody at this time.
According to a statement released by the police department, “We have discovered and detained a suspect in the shooting.” At this juncture, our patrol officers and detectives are working hard on following up on any and all possible leads and pieces of evidence.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Investigative Section of the Bolingbrook Police Department at (630) 226-8620.
