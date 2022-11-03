A Person Suspected Of Killing Someone In Delphi Is Being Held With No Bond

A guy is being detained on two charges of felony murder with no bail after being arrested for the slayings of Abby Williams and Libby German on February 13, 2017, just east of the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

There was supposed to be a $20 million bail according to court documents, but the sheriff’s office and the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office have said there is none. There is currently no explanation for why a bond was included in the listing.

A week after detectives investigated Richard Allen, 50,’s house in Carroll County, they took him into jail at the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post.

The search reportedly uncovered evidence connecting Allen to the deaths.

Even though the judge has ordered the case to be kept sealed, felony murder charges were added to the state’s MyCase system this morning.

Last Monday morning, Nicholas McLeland, the prosecutor for Carroll County, and Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter made the announcement that Allen had been charged with first-degree murder.

Abby and Libby’s corpses were found several hundred feet away on some acreage along the bank of Deer Creek, leading investigators to believe that they were murdered by a guy whose voice and picture were caught on one of the girls’ mobile phones when he allegedly threatened them to leave the bridge.

FOX59 News cites experts who say the felony murder law allows prosecutors to accuse numerous people with involvement in a murder even if they played simply a supporting role.

When asked whether any other suspects are being sought, Carter and McLeland refused to comment to the press.

Judge Benjamin Diener ordered Allen’s detention last week at a secret session in Carroll County Circuit Court. Allen’s pre-trial conference is scheduled for January 13, 2023, and the trial itself is scheduled to begin on March 20, 2023, before a jury.

When Allen goes to trial, he wants it to happen as soon as possible, preferably within a year at most.

Why Delphi’s arrest case materials remain secret, according to experts

The Probable Cause Affidavit, which forms the basis of the prosecution’s case against Allen, will be discussed at a hearing scheduled by Judge Diener on November 22.