A Police Officer From Alamogordo Who Was Shot While on Duty Passes Away From His Wounds

On Saturday, a member of the Alamogordo Police Department was killed after being shot in the line of duty. Anthony Ferguson, a 41-year-old officer, has worked with the force for eleven years. Early on Saturday morning, he was shot in the face, according to the police.
He was transferred to University Medical Center in El Paso over the weekend, but he passed away there on Sunday night due to his injuries. The inquiry is being headed by the New Mexico State Police. According to the report, authorities tried to pull over Dominic De La O’s Honda shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday.
It was reported that he was operating a vehicle without any operational lights. According to the police, De La O did not stop for them and instead departed the site. The light post he hit was less than a mile from where he had tried to initiate a traffic stop. Officers gave after on foot as De La O attempted to flee the crash scene.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Alamogordo police officer dies from injuries after being shot in line of dutyhttps://t.co/BdMu7VGKtO
— KFOX14 News (@KFOX14) July 18, 2023
According to reports, during the pursuit, De La O drew a shotgun and shot Ferguson in the face. At least one round fired by another cop struck De La O in the leg. Officer Ferguson was killed in the line of duty; De La O was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds.
He was arrested and is being held on numerous counts at the Otero County Detention Center.
Among his accusations are:
- Attempt to Commit 1st Degree Murder
- Aggravated Battery on a Police Officer with a Deadly weapon
- Tampering with Evidence
- Aggravated Fleeing of a Police Officer
- Resisting and Evading a Police Officer
- Criminal Trespass
- Lights Required on Vehicle
- Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle
- Reckless Driving
Here you will find the most recent news and insightful opinion from California:
- Acid Attack at Michigan Playground: 12-Year-Old Charged
- Airport Area Shooting: 2 Dead, 2 Injured After Argument
This is not the first time De La O has had a run-in with the law, according to NMSP. De La O was shot by an Alamogordo police officer in a second officer-involved shooting in January 2023. Overnight on Monday, law enforcement officials from both sides of the border reportedly transported Ferguson’s body to Albuquerque for an autopsy.
A news conference has been called for Monday at 11 a.m. by the Alamogordo Police Department at 700 Virginia Avenue, Alamogordo, NM 88310. Please visit this link to see APD’s official comment. Here is a complete list of law enforcement officers who gave their lives while on duty.
Look no further than The California Examiner for the latest crime reports from the Golden State and beyond.