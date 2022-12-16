A Possible Road Rage Shooting In Wheat Ridge Injured A Woman Very Badly

The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) is looking into a probable case of road rage shooting that occurred Thursday night and resulted in the injury of a 58-year-old lady.
On West 38th Avenue, close to High Court, the driver of the vehicle in which the victim was riding is suspected by the police of having illegally passed a black sedan.
Almost immediately after that, someone inside the black automobile pulled out a gun and shot the woman, wounding her.
UPDATE: the 58-year-old female shot in the apparent road rage incident has serious injuries. 38th is now open. Suspect vehicle is black sedan. pic.twitter.com/iy0wtM7HDc
— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) December 16, 2022
She sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by the driver of the vehicle in which the victim was riding.
During the time that the inquiry was being carried out by the police, West 38th Avenue was blocked down between Vance Street and High Court.
At approximately 10:00 p.m., the route was made available to motorists again.
At this point, the WRPD is just providing a description of the suspect car as a black sedan; they are searching for it.
Read More: