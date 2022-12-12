A Pregnant Woman Was Allegedly Assaulted And Tried To Be Kidnapped By An Arizona Guy, Arrested

In connection with the alleged assault and attempted kidnapping of a pregnant real estate agent in Tucson, Arizona, authorities in El Paso, Texas, detained a suspect last week.
According to court documents cited by Tucson news outlet KOLD News 13, Juan Nunley Jr. was apprehended on Wednesday and lodged as a fugitive from Arizona in the El Paso County Jail using the alias Donasti Davonsiea.
On October 8, when the pregnant real estate agent was giving a prospective buyer a tour of a home in Tucson, Nunley is accused of assaulting her with a knife and attempting to hold her down.
The real estate agent managed to flee and dial 911, but three days later, she reportedly miscarried as a result of her wounds, according to the authorities.
Detectives identified Nunley as the suspect and secured an arrest warrant after conducting their investigation.
A $13,000 reward was being offered by the authorities for information that might result in Nunley’s capture.
According to Arizona Department of Corrections documents obtained by Tucson.com, Nunley has received repeated jail sentences and criminal convictions over the past 20 years in Pima County and Graham County, Arizona.
Nunley was detained in El Paso, the Tucson Police Department said Fox News Digital, but it was unable to provide any other details as of the time of publication.
Read More: