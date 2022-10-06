A Professor Was Shot On Ua’s Tucson Campus. Authorities Have A Suspect

On Wednesday, a lecturer was shot and murdered on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, according to officials.

Chief Paula Balafas of the University of Arizona Police Department stated at a press conference that they got a call at approximately 2 p.m. local time saying that a former student, aged 46, had entered the John W. Harshbarger Building.

Balafas said, “The student was not permitted to be in that building.” “The caller requested that police remove the individual from the premises.”

Balafas said that when the police were arriving, they learnt that a shooting had occurred inside the building. The police also found out that the culprit had managed to get away.

About 120 miles west of the university, in Gila Bend, the man was apprehended by the Arizona Department of Public Safety at approximately 5 p.m., Balafas said.

A hospital confirmed the death of the unidentified gunshot victim.

Balafas said a pistol was used and that the incident is still being looked into.

Balafas was unable to verify the nature of the alum’s connection to his old professor. The number of rounds fired was likewise unknown, and the chief refused to comment on it.

This is a terrible tragedy,” Balafas said. The professor’s loved ones, friends, and colleagues have our deepest condolences.