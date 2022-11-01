A Putnam County Man Is Accused With Killing A 15-year-old Girl

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl whose corpse was discovered last week in a forested area close to Cookeville.

Second-degree murder and abuse of a body charges have been brought against Charles “Chuck” Carter, 63, of Putnam County. It was reported last week by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office that 15-year-old Olivia Taylor died after being given illicit drugs by Carter.

Taylor’s corpse was discovered on Thursday in a remote region east of Cookeville, Tennessee, in the woods along Highway 70. Additional charges of aggravated rape have been brought against Carter.

Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris stated in a statement, “This horrible occurrence is another illustration of what illicit narcotics going over our border into our country is doing to our society.” More than a hundred thousand people died of fentanyl overdoses in 2016.

The death investigation will be completed before prosecutors decide whether or not to file new or revised charges, according to District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway.

Carter has an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday and is in the Putnam County Jail without bail.

Taylor’s passing has left a void in the hearts of his loved ones. She had a “heart of gold,” according to her friends, and she will be sorely missed.

Olivia’s best friend since childhood, Victoria Allen, remarked, “It should have been him instead of Olivia; it should have never occurred in the first place.” It’s been tough without her, and I really hope she’ll return someday.

Funeral services for Olivia were held on Monday afternoon.

The Allen family claims they will be following Carter’s legal proceedings closely.

Totally for Olivia, Victoria’s mum insisted. She was like my own child, and I’m doing this just to see that Olivia is vindicated.