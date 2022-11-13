A Reading Man Was Killed By Gunfire In Northern Berks

According to the office of the Lehigh County coroner, an 18-year-old guy from Reading was shot to death early on Saturday morning at a housing complex in Maxatawny Township that provides lodging for students attending Kutztown University.

The body of Diego Velazquez was found to have a gunshot wound to it, and the cause of death was determined to be a homicide by the authorities.

According to a statement released by the coroner’s office, the incident took place at 12:52 in the morning at the Advantage Point housing complex, which is located in the neighborhood of the 400 block of Baldy Road.

At 2:14 in the morning, Velazquez’s passing was confirmed at Lehigh Valley Hospital, which is located close to Allentown. According to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, an autopsy is going to take place on Monday.

On Saturday afternoon, Kutztown University sent out an announcement to the community on campus stating that Velazquez was not a student at the university. It was said that it was safe to engage in usual activities and that the culprits were thought to have left the region.

It served as a helpful reminder to the community that the university provides counseling resources to anyone who may require them.

According to the report from the coroner, both the state police and the office of the district attorney in Berks County are participating in the inquiry.

On Saturday, additional information was not available.

Read More: