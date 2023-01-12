A Repeat Offender Was Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For The Death Of Guiying Ma In A Rock Attack In Nyc

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the terrible attack contributed to the fueling of rallies against anti-Asian hatred.
Last month, Perez entered a guilty plea to first-degree manslaughter; but, he was not charged with a hate crime despite having a past record of 11 offenses. On Tuesday, he received the news that he will serve a prison sentence of twenty years. After serving his sentence in prison, he will be subject to five years of parole supervision.
A Filipino veteran in his 60s who was bringing groceries into his Baltimore house was attacked and robbed before he died as a result of his injuries.
“While today’s sentence cannot make up for this heartbreaking and senseless loss of their loved one, I hope that it provides some measure of solace to the family of Ms. Ma,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “While today’s sentence cannot make up for this heartbreaking and senseless loss of their loved one, it does provide some measure of solace.”
“The lengthy sentence will hold the offender accountable for an attack that was completely unprovoked and resulted in the loss of a much-loved member of the community,” she continued.
Zhanxin Gao, Ma’s husband, has stated that he is unable to accept the fact that his wife has passed away even though he has returned to China.
“It was all too abruptly that our existence in New York City came to an end,” Gao said in a statement that was read by Jennifer Wu, a volunteer attorney who has worked with Ma’s family. Jennifer Wu has represented Ma’s family in the past. “I am still unable to come to terms with the unexpected passing of my wife. I’ve read reports of assaults on elderly people in the media, but nothing could have prepared me for the reality of my own experience.
He indicated that his offspring and his grandchildren share his sentiments.
According to Wu, “when we arrange family reunions, our children usually cry before they have meals because they also miss their mother or grandma.” “When we hold family reunions, our children usually cry before they have meals.” “He (Perez) needs to be taken away so that he will never be able to hurt anyone else again. For me, this is what it means for there to be justice.
The incident that resulted in Ma’s passing was the fourth of its kind to take place against Asians in New York City at the beginning of the previous year. A GoFundMe fundraising effort that was started in support of Ma and her family has brought in approximately 235,000 dollars so far.
