A Rescue Mission for a Submersible Touring the Titanic Wreckage is Underway

In a race against time, officials are diligently searching for a civilian submersible carrying five individuals that went missing in the North Atlantic. The vessel, en route to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, has a limited emergency capability of four days, prompting an urgent and extensive search and rescue operation. Here’s what we know:
- A civilian submersible carrying five people went missing in the North Atlantic while on its way to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.
- The vessel has four days of emergency capability, and search and rescue efforts are underway.
- The five people on board include one pilot and four “mission specialists,” and their identities have not been disclosed yet.
- Hamish Harding, a British businessman, is confirmed to be on the submersible. He is the owner of Action Aviation and has previously traveled to the Challenger Deep, the deepest known point on Earth.
- The search operation involves the US and Canadian coast guards, civilian ships, C-130 aircraft, and P-8 planes equipped with sonar technology.
- Commercial vessels are also assisting in the search, and additional assets from the Canadian Coast Guard and US Coast Guard are being deployed.
- The US Coast Guard is coordinating with the US Navy and the Canadian military to assess available underwater rescue capabilities.
- OceanGate Expeditions, the company conducting the expedition, is actively participating in the search and exploring all options to bring the crew back safely.
- The submersible, named Titan, is designed to carry up to five people and has safety features, including a real-time hull health monitoring system.
- The expedition allows passengers to dive to the Titanic wreck site for a price starting at $250,000.
- The Titanic sank in 1912, and its wreckage lies approximately 13,000 feet below the surface of the ocean, southeast of Newfoundland.
- Expedition participants on the support vessel Polar Prince are focused on the search and rescue efforts and have restricted their internet access to prioritize communication for the operation.
- The search operation will continue, with aircraft and surface vessels resuming their efforts. Participants remain hopeful and urge others to think positively.
The tweet below verifies the news:
A submersible capable of taking tourists over 2 miles underwater to view the Titanic wreckage up close has gone missing.
The U.S. Coast Guard in Boston told NPR that they have begun a search and rescue mission for the vessel.https://t.co/xXrexPL5sB
— WHYY News (@WHYYNews) June 19, 2023
