Graduations Rescheduled When Richmond Public Schools Close for the Year

After a mass shooting at the Huguenot High School graduation celebration on Tuesday, which killed two people, including a graduate, Richmond Public Schools will be closed for the rest of the school year. Graduations will also be moved to a different date.
Superintendent of Richmond Public Schools Jason Kamras said on Wednesday that all schools will be closed for the last day and a half of school on June 8 and 9. Wednesday, June 7, there was also no school.
The tweet below from Governer Glenn Youngkin grieves for the victims:
As we struggle to fully comprehend this tragedy, our hearts break for those whose lives were lost today. Tonight, we grieve together for their classmates, our neighbors, and the whole Richmond community.
— Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) June 7, 2023
All school activities and end-of-year parties have been canceled as well.
All of the other high school graduations in Richmond have also been moved to next week, and they will all happen inside the schools. The following plan for graduation has been made public:
- The high school will be open on June 9 at 9 a.m. at Richmond Community High School.
- Monday, June 12, at 9 a.m., at Franklin Military Academy
- Armstrong High School at 11:30 am on Monday, June 12, at Armstrong High School
- Thomas Jefferson High School: Monday, June 12 at 2:00 pm at Thomas Jefferson High School
- John Marshall High School: Tuesday, June 13, at 9 a.m., at John Marshall High School
- Tuesday, June 13, at 12 p.m., at John Marshall High School: George Wythe High School
- More safety measures have been added to the rest of the events. Bags, flowers, balloons, and gadgets that make noise will not be allowed in the schools, and everyone who goes there will be searched.
If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:
- Drunken Shooting ‘Game’ Ends in Painful Death of French Woman
- Historic Church Consumed by Flames in Aftermath of Lightning Strike
The RPS staff will still have to come to work on Thursday, as usual, to finish jobs related to the end of the project.
Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter