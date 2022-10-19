A Sacramento County Deputy Shot And Killed A ‘suspect’

It has been confirmed by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department that a shooting involving an officer took place in the 3900 block of 41st Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, a “suspect” was shot and killed by deputies.

The intersection of 41st Street and 14th Avenue in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood has a significant police presence.

As well as numerous law enforcement personnel and vehicles, a FOX40 news crew on the scene has reported seeing numerous media outlets covering the story.

The Sacramento Police Department has announced the closure of L Street between 10th and 15th Streets and N Street between 7th and 15th Streets in advance of an upcoming sporting event on the weekend.