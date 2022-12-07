A Sacramento Police Detective Was Involved In A Double Fatal Crash On I-5

According to the California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento Office, two people died on Tuesday morning while repairing a broken-down vehicle along southbound Interstate 5.
The Sacramento Police Police verified at 9:36 a.m. that one of their detectives was involved in this collision, although the department did not say how.
At 9:45 a.m., CHP South Sacramento told FOX40 that the detective struck the two males while traveling to work in an unmarked car at an unknown speed.
According to police, a man operating a white Dodge pickup truck stopped on the right shoulder of I-5 due to mechanical difficulties.
A second man stopped on the left side of the Sutterville Road on-ramp while operating a maroon Toyota SUV.
The investigator, in an unmarked black Ford Fusion, struck the Dodge’s left rear end while it was being driven by the two males while they were standing along the Dodge’s left side.
One of the men was pronounced dead by Sacramento Fire Department responders when they got on the site, while the other was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital but passed away in the ambulance, according to CHP.
According to CHP, the detective stayed on the scene.
The four and five lanes on southbound I-5 adjacent to the Sutterville Road on-ramp were shut down for the duration of the investigation, according to Caltrans District 3.
