A Search Team Has Discovered The Body Of A Missing Woman From Ogemaw County

Over the weekend, members of a search team located the body of a lady who had been reported missing in Ogemaw County.
On January 28th, the body of Sara Burns, who was 34 years old, was discovered in Leota.
The Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Burns was missing on January 17 of this year.
According to the sheriff’s office, the last time anyone saw her was in the Prescott area on January 9.
Before the missing person report was filed, on January 11 the abandoned vehicle belonging to Burns was hauled from the Leota area by the Clare County Sheriff’s Office. Because of this, personnel were conducting searches in that general vicinity.
According to the statement released by the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, “This closure to the family could not have occurred without the assistance of the search and rescue teams, law enforcement agencies, relatives, friends, and the local community.
