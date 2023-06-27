A Seat Dispute Led To A Fatal Shooting At Albuquerque Movie Theater

A man who is accused of opening fire inside a movie theater on Sunday night and murdering another man has been taken into custody. According to the police, a quarrel over seating led to a shooting.
Just after 9 o’clock in the evening, a shooting took place at the Century Rio cinema near Jefferson and I-25. According to the arrest warrant, police were called to the cinema where “No Hard Feelings” was showing.
After a dispute over reserved seats, Enrique Padilla, 19, allegedly shot and killed Michael Tenorio, 52, inside the theater. According to the police, Padilla and his girlfriend approached Tenorio and his wife who were occupying seats that Padilla had booked for them.
The two couples kept fighting despite efforts to calm them down by theater staff. The older couple are then accused of being hit by a popcorn bucket thrown by Padilla.
According to the police, Tenorio pushed Padilla back toward a wall as the two men stood up. Tenorio was hit by many gunshots. Tenorio’s wife allegedly said that she saw a green laser coming from Padilla before the rounds were fired. She added that she thought a pistol might have fired the laser.
According to witnesses, Padilla left the scene of the shooting on foot, according to police. They said that Tenorio’s wife and his girlfriends got into a physical altercation before both of them fled the scene.
CPR was given to Tenorio by an off-duty police officer who was present at the cinema during the incident. But the 52-year-old passed away there and there.
According to the police, Padilla was discovered outside the theater’s emergency exit lying behind a shrub. He requested a bystander to contact 911 because he had been shot, according to the police.
To receive medical attention for the gunshot wound, he was brought to the University of New Mexico Hospital. Padilla is charged with murder on an open count.
When KRQE asked the theater’s owner for a remark regarding the shooting, they did not react. Anyone with information or footage from the incident on Sunday night is urged to upload it to the APD’s evidence portal.
