A Skydiver Passes Away Before A Tennessee High School Football Game

On Friday, a skydiver died after making a pregame jump at a high school football stadium in Tennessee.

Jonesborough, located in northeastern Tennessee, is where the dive took place, according to a statement released by Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. Gray, where David Crockett was, was directly across the street from Daniel Boone High School.

According to Boyd, the skydiver was a devoted family man. On Monday, he said, professionals in the field of mental health will be present at both campuses.

We send our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased skydiver,” Boyd said in the statement.

The Greeneville company Jump TN released a statement to the media saying that the 55-year-old man who had worked for the company had completed more than 1,500 jumps. The organization claims that nobody noticed anything out of the ordinary with the jump or the deployment of his parachute.

The skydiver’s identity has not been made public by authorities.

A moment of silence was observed after the incident, and the injured skydiver was flown to the hospital by helicopter. The start of the football game was delayed, but it still went on.