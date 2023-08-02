A South Carolina Woman Who is Accused of Killing Her New Wife in a Drunken Car Crash is Not Given Bond

A judge in South Carolina has refused bail to a woman accused of killing a bride-to-be when she crashed her drunkenly driven Toyota Camry into a golf cart on a road near the beach.
After being accused of crashing her fast car into a slow moving vehicle transporting a newlywed couple on their wedding day, 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski will remain in jail until trial. A toxicology report showed that her BAC was three times the legal limit.
She has been charged with three counts of DWI that resulted in serious bodily harm or death and one case of reckless vehicular homicide. After making his ruling, Circuit Judge Michael Nettles observed, “This is certainly a very tragic situation for all concerned.”
Nettles requested that the parties do everything they can to move up the trial date, which is set for March 2024. If the trial doesn’t happen by then, Komoroski can get out of jail on a $150,000 bond if he posts it. Electronic surveillance and home detention would be imposed on her.
During a short break on Tuesday, Komoroski, who was appearing via video, kept looking up. Throughout the hearing, she appeared noticeably nervous. Lisa Miller, the mother of the bride, sobbed in court, “She didn’t just kill my child.” All of us were slain by her.
Defense attorneys requested that Komoroski be released on a $100,000 bond with the stipulations that she enter a treatment facility, live with her mother, and not have access to any vehicles or alcohol. They claimed she was neither a threat to society nor a flight risk. Her strong familial ties and lack of a criminal record were also highlighted.
Two distinct sequences of events occurred in and around a famous beach town near Charleston on the days leading up to the terrible crash on April 28. A surprise mother-daughter dance and a sparkler-filled farewell were among the highlights of Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson’s beachside wedding celebration.
Meanwhile, the groom claims in a separate wrongful death suit that four bars gave “copious amounts of alcohol” to Komoroski as she became “visibly intoxicated” while bar hopping with new coworkers. Affidavits acquired by The Associated Press state that Komoroski refused to take a sobriety test and needed assistance from a responding officer just to get up.
Groom Hutchinson underwent multiple procedures to repair his numerous fractured bones and was released from the hospital several days after the wedding. Two additional wedding party passengers also made it out of the car alive.
