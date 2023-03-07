A Southern California Woman Was Trapped At Home Because Her Front Entrance Was Blocked By 9 Feet Of Ice

Christine Foster claimed on Monday that she and her 76-year-old father are still stuck in their three-story cabin, where their food supply is running low, and that nine feet of snow has piled up outside of their house in the San Bernardino Mountains of Southern California.
Foster claimed that for the past 14 days, she, her father, and her dog Riley have camped out next to their fireplace. She told ABC News that iced-over snow has blocked the main entrance to her apartment.
“Even shovelling the material is impossible. Ice, pure and simple. shovels simply break easily, “Foster stated over the phone from her residence in Lake Arrowhead, which she claimed was only a short trip from downtown Los Angeles.
San Bernardino Mountains Had First Blizzard Warning After More Than 3 Decades
The San Bernardino Mountains received their first blizzard warning in more than three decades on February 23 from the National Weather Service. At elevations as low as 5,000 feet, the meteorological agency initially predicted a snowfall of nearly five feet.
Foster claimed that more than 100 inches of snow fell in just the previous week at her cabin, which is located at a height of 5,200 feet.
State of emergencies have been proclaimed by California Governor Gavin Newsom in 13 counties, including San Bernardino.
Foster remarked, “We’re just not used to this kind of blizzard. “This area is historic. Never before have we experienced such rapid snowfall.”
She claimed that although the road in front of her cottage was ploughed, the plough work also produced a 12-foot snow embankment that is obstructing her driveway, where her car is snow-covered.
Foster claimed that she stocked up on food and bottled water before the blizzard arrived. She claimed, however, on Monday that as she took stock of her refrigerator and cupboards, her supply was running low. She claimed to only have tap water and had three boxes of protein bars, two swordfish steaks, four lean pork chops, and three frozen Lean Cuisine dinners.
Chronic migraines she has been experiencing ever since her medication ran out a few days ago are exacerbating her anxiety.
“None of us can predict when assistance will arrive at our front doors. That is frightening, “stated Foster.
She claimed that her father, who overcame cancer, has a heart arrhythmia. She claimed that one of her neighbours, who is 75 years old, has diabetes, and another has leukaemia.
Foster posed the question, “How many people are going to be discovered dead in their cabins because help didn’t reach them?
Many people in the nearby communities claimed to be dealing with comparable problems. They claimed to be operating in “survival mode.”
A helicopter from ABC Los Angeles station KABC recorded video footage of a large “Help us!!” sign written in the snow near Lake Gregory in the community of Crestline on Friday. Some local residents were so desperate for assistance.
According to officials, as of Monday, 80% of county roads were usable. However, locals bemoaned the fact that many roads only had one lane ploughed.
Many locals claimed that after they were able to escape and drive down the mountain for supplies, the California Highway Patrol forbade them from going back up.
According to the CHP, only emergency personnel and food trucks delivering essential supplies will be allowed on the highways.
“It’s awful, truly awful. All I want is to get home. It’s terrible, “From Crestline, Eddie Loya spoke to KABC. “In my three years here, I have never encountered anything like this.”
Running Springs resident Drew Adzovich claimed that despite shovelling out for the past 11 days, he is still stranded at home.
Adzovich told KABC, “I’ve been working hard, putting in around three to four hours a day. “That’s not the best I could say,” I said.
