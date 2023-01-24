A Stolen Funeral Home Van Carrying A Missing Body Was Found In Chicago

CHICAGO — A body that had been reported missing after a van belonging to a funeral parlour was taken on Saturday in Rockford has been found in Chicago.
The body, according to the authorities, was discovered in the 8200 block of South Manistee in Chicago. The WGN News camera continued to roll as the police blocked off a number of houses that appeared to have been abandoned, with their attention concentrated on an adjacent alleyway.
The latest information was shared by the Rockford Police Department on their Twitter account on Monday evening. This comes just a few days after the department reported that the van ran away from Collins and Stone Funeral Home, which is situated in the 100 block of South 5th Street.
However, the corpse was not found inside the van, which was a grey 2012 Chrysler Town & County and was discovered in Chicago on Sunday evening in the 1400 block of East 87th Street.
During the hunt, the Rockford police stated that they collaborated with other law enforcement agencies.
According to the authorities, the deceased man had a maroon velvet cover on him when he was taken, and he was inside of a white body bag when he was discovered.
On Monday afternoon, the Rockford police department distributed surveillance photographs of a person who may be involved in the investigation.
Read More:
- Miami Man Jailed In Venezuela Receives $153 Million From US Court
- A Brevard County Teacher Has Been Accused Of Attempting To Meet Up With A Student For Sex