A Stranger Shoots A Mother Dead In Front Of Her Children After A Fight In A Supermarket Parking Lot

After arguing with a stranger in a South Carolina grocery parking lot on Valentine’s Day, a mother was fatally shot in front of her children.
The altercation started when Alexandria Cress Borys, 26, was loading groceries into her car outside a Kroger in Irmo on Tuesday afternoon, according to her husband Tyler Borys, who spoke to Fox57.
Alexandria was shot in the back shortly after the altercation finished while her two-year-old and infant children were in the car. About 4 o’clock, the mother was declared dead on the spot.
Police later identified the shooter as Christina Harrison, age 23.
After leaving the shooting scene, Ms. Harrison called the police to report her whereabouts about 90 minutes later.
Charges of murder, carrying a gun without a permit, and having a weapon while committing a violent crime led to her arrest and booking into the Lexington County Detention Center.
Alexandria and Ms. Harrison got into a fight soon before the shooting, witnesses told the police.
Argument’s Reason Is Still Unknown
The women did not know one another, according to investigators, and the argument’s origin is still unknown.
Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale wrote on Facebook, “Unfortunately, this is a circumstance where tempers erupted, and someone let anger get the best of them.”
“Two families’ lives and the lives of numerous others who witnessed this awful occurrence were affected by one hasty decision.
“The only word that comes to me to describe what happened today is senseless.”
Alexandria, a cosmetologist who was enrolled in nursing school, was killed in a car accident. Mr. Borys started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to erect a memorial in her honour.
“A stunning woman who is also a fantastic mother, a loving wife, a reliable friend, and so much more. Alexandria was tragically lost far too young, according to the description.
“The news already covered the specifics of what happened, so I won’t repeat myself here.
“No monetary support nor private donations are sought. But enough people have asked, so I’d like to utilise any money raised to erect a monument in Alexandria’s honour. She was a great person. Whether it’s a tiny project, a park installation, or anything else we can manage. Everything extra will go into a future fund for our son’s benefit. I appreciate your sentiments, everyone. Keep your family close.
Only six days had passed since her younger brother Brandon was shot and killed before Alexandria passed away.
