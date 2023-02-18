A Suspect Charged With Kidnapping After A Woman Escaped Kidnapping In New Jersey

Authorities said Friday that a lady who had been kidnapped nearly a year earlier while travelling across the country managed to make a daring breakout to a service station in New Jersey.
According to a statement from the New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, James W. Parrillo Jr., 57, was charged with kidnapping a lady he met in New Mexico last year, taking her to New Jersey, and assaulting her in a Burlington County house where they rented a room.
The woman raced inside his company on February 7 and the gas station’s owner, Bobby Madaan, told CNN that he heard shouting and cursing coming from his office. She locked the door behind her as she dashed into the shop.
Madaan claimed to have seen a man chasing after the woman but turning around when he was unable to enter the closed gas station.
She was upset and weeping, Madaan remarked. She claimed to have been abducted for about a year.
According to Madaan, who spoke to CNN, the woman had marks on her neck and was dressed in shorts and a thin shirt without shoes.
He said that the woman informed him she started planning her escape after she noticed a deadbolt on the gas station entrance on a prior visit. When she had the chance, the woman intended to run to the gas station and lock herself inside to flee her captor, according to Madaan.
Authorities said that Parrillo followed the woman to the petrol station and tried to unlock the door but departed when he saw it was shut.
While they waited for the police, they found the woman a jacket and handed her a spare pair of a customer’s wife’s shoes.
Madaan claimed that after assuring the woman of her safety, the two dialled 911. Following that, on February 7, Parrillo was detained, according to the attorney general.
According to the statement, Parrillo and the woman had been residing in the rented room for roughly two weeks before she was assaulted and was able to flee. According to the attorney general, the woman fled the residence wearing only a shirt and shorts in 42 degree temperatures.
They First Met In A New Mexico Gas Station
Authorities claim that sometime in February 2022, the woman met the defendant, who she recognised as “Brett Parker,” at a gas station on Interstate 10 in New Mexico.
She consented to drive him to Arizona at his request, according to the authorities. When Parker physically assaulted her while the two were in California, the lady claimed she had been in a voluntary relationship with him for about a month and felt helpless to end it.
Authorities claim that throughout their time together, Parrillo cut the woman off from her family, confiscated and used her debit cards, and took away her phone. Sometime in December, the two travellers arrived in New Jersey.
That was a “very troubling case,” according to Platkin.
“We are contacting law enforcement in several jurisdictions to find more people who might know more about the defendant. We are determined to doing everything we can to ensure that this survivor receives justice, and our investigation is still underway, “Platkin added.
Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, said the female victim’s fortitude and bravery in managing to flee her attacker were “nothing short of heroic.”
The victim allegedly underwent a year-long nightmare that spanned numerous states across the nation before coming to an end here in New Jersey, according to the claims of kidnapping and abuse at the hands of the defendant, Callahan said.
According to Platkin, Parrillo is accused with first-degree kidnapping, aggravated assault, second-degree strangulation, and third-degree illegal restraint. In addition, Parrillo is accused with third-degree obstruction, fourth-degree delaying apprehension, and refusing to produce a DNA sample.
Prior to trial, the suspect is being detained in the Burlington County Prison.
An attorney listed for Parrillo has been contacted by CNN, but no answer has been received so far.
