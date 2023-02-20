A Suspect Has Been Arrested In The Murder Of A Police Officer At Temple University

Officials said that an 18-year-old guy has been detained and charged in relation to the shooting death of a Temple University police officer on Saturday night near campus.
The suspect, Miles Pfeffer, was detained by township, Philadelphia, state, and federal marshals just after 7 a.m. on Sunday at his residence in Buckingham Township, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office. According to county prosecutors, “police used the fallen officer’s handcuffs to place the suspect under custody.”
Several firearms were found, according to Alicia Roberts of CBS Philadelphia, who also notes that Pfeffer’s mother, who was present at the house when her son was detained, owns the property. She was also detained and interrogated.
According to the institution, Officer Christopher Fitzgerald was shot while responding to a heist.
Pfeffer will be accused of murder, the murder of an officer of the police, robbery, carjacking, and offences using weapons. According to the prosecution, Fitzgerald received a headshot.
District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement on Sunday that Pfeffer “is also claimed to have attempted to steal Officer Fitzgerald of his pistol and to have gone through his pockets, while the officer was resting on the ground and mortally injured.” Pfeffer is also believed to have performed a carjacking shortly after the officer was killed, not far from the scene.
Fitzgerald was taken in emergency care and later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital, according to the university on Saturday.
Fitzgerald has been a member of the school’s police force since October 2021, according to school officials.
