A Suspect Was Arrested After A Machete Attack On A Biker In Rancho Cordova Park

Wednesday morning, authorities announced that a suspect who is accused of beating a biker on Monday near a park in Rancho Cordova has been detained.
The incident took place on Monday. According to the documents from his booking at the Sacramento County Main Jail, James Hall, age 42, was taken into custody and booked on a charge of attempted murder shortly after six in the morning on Wednesday.
He does not qualify for release on bond. According to Lt. Rodney Grassmann, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, which provides police services for Rancho Cordova, Hall is accused of attacking a 60-year-old man with a machete shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday near the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive, which is close to Ahlstrom Park.
Grassmann stated that the incident took place close to Ahlstrom Park. According to a post that was made on the social media page of the Police Department, the victim was sent to a hospital, where he remained in “grave condition” as of Tuesday.
It is not anticipated that he will survive. In a post to a social media platform that was published on Tuesday evening, the Rancho Cordova Police Department named Hall as the suspect in the attack and stated that he was still at large at the time.
According to the authorities, Hall was well-known in the Sacramento and Rancho Cordova areas.
According to Grassmann, the victim, who lives in the area surrounding Ahlstrom Park, was riding an electric bicycle at the time of the assault.
It was quickly found that the victim had been assaulted after officials from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to an initial call stating that the victim had been struck by a car in a hit-and-run incident.
