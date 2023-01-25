A Suspect Was Detained Months After A Woman In Broward County Was Tragically Shot On Her Birthday

POMPANO BEACH – Authorities said this week that a 22-year-old guy had been detained months after he is accused of shooting a woman on her 20th birthday.
On August 14, 2022, just after 3 a.m., there was a shooting.
Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to two ShotSpotter warnings in the vicinity of the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach, near North Cypress Road and Copans Road.
A short while later, the Lauderhill resident and victim, Anaysha Donjoie, contacted 911 to report being shot and to say she was driving herself to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach.
Donjoie’s car collided with a tree on the hospital’s property, and emergency room personnel took her there.
According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, physicians tried everything to save Donjoie’s life before declaring him dead at 3:24 a.m.
Irvin Delisma, of Pompano Beach, was detained that day in Broward County for breaching pre-trial terms unrelated to the fatal shooting, according to St. Louis.
She claimed that after months of investigation into Donjoie’s death, a warrant for Delisma’s arrest was issued in November.
Delisma is being jailed without bond at the Broward County Main Jail after being charged with first-degree murder.
A motive for the shooting or how investigators were able to connect Delisma to the crime were not immediately disclosed by St. Louis.
Last year, Donjoie’s friends revealed to Local 10 News that she is survived by her daughter, who is four years old.
