A Suspect Was Killed In A Shooting Involving Police Near A Phoenix High School

The man who was shot by police in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon is said to have died as a result of his injuries.
The incident with the gunfire took place close to the intersection of 23rd and Glendale avenues, and across the street from Washington High School.
According to Sgt. Robert Scherer, investigators were in the area around 2:00 p.m. to follow up on information regarding a man who was tied to an aggravated assault that occurred earlier this month.
Phoenix Police Tweeted the following tweet which describes the incident.
Officer involved shooting near 23rd Ave and Glendale Ave. No injuries to Officers. Suspect is down. PIO will be en route. pic.twitter.com/U2puTPcvu6
— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 22, 2023
Scherer reports that investigators located a man at a nearby residence who matched the description of the suspect. Nonetheless, the man eventually bolted from the premises and disappeared.
Officers Shot The Suspect Down After He Fired A Shot On Officers
Scherer stated that officers were able to track him down and were attempting to approach him when he pulled out a revolver.
After that, he fired one shot at the cops, and one of the officers returned fire. He was pronounced dead at the spot.The male subject has not yet been recognised. Nobody in the police force was hurt.
Read More:
- Five People Died In An Arkansas Plane Crash While On The Way To The Scene Of A Deadly Explosion At An Ohio Firm
- Is Ryan Seacrest Gay: Why Does Everyone Assume Ryan Seacrest Is Gay?
For more latest updates and news, you can follow our website, californiaexaminer.net.