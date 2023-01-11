A Tattoo Artist Is Shot 17 Times Over A Money Dispute

According to Ohio authorities, a tattoo shop owner who had been shot 17 times outside his establishment was discovered laying in the middle of the road.
Michael Guilfoyle Jr., 33, was detained following the shooting that took place in Batavia Township on Sunday, January 8, in the Cincinnati neighborhood. The 42-year-old Brian Wilson was shot and killed, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
Assistant Clermont County Prosecutor David Gast stated, “In the 21 years I’ve been doing this, this is the most distressing fact pattern I’ve ever heard,” according to WLWT. There was an open line 911 call where everything said between these two could be heard.
According to the sheriff’s office, Guilfoyle and Wilson got into a verbal argument over money before gunshots were fired.
Seven bullets were fired after Wilson was heard on the 911 call “pleading for his life,” according to WXIX. A few seconds later, eight additional gunfire could be heard.
WCPO claims that he was shot a total of 17 times. WLWT reported that despite his attempts to flee, officers discovered him outside the tattoo shop.
The Stay Gold Tattoo Studio’s owner and artist, Wilson, was found near the busy crossroads at 11:25 on Sunday. The sheriff’s office reports that he was declared deceased at the scene.
According to the sheriff’s office, Guilfoyle was found by detectives at the scene and confessed to shooting Wilson.
According to WXIX, Guilfoyle admitted to shooting Wilson because “he owed him money and it was someone he thought was a buddy.”
Guilfoyle was accused of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, according to jail records. On a $5 million bond, he is being held in the Clermont County jail.
