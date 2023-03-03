A Teacher Has Been Charged With Using An Extension Cable To Abuse Teenagers In North Carolina

In North Carolina, a teacher is charged with assaulting two children while using an extension cable. According to WITN and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, South Lenoir High School teacher Patricia Graham, 71, was seen on camera using the cord to strike a student in a classroom.
Graham has currently been detained and is facing a simple assault charge. She’s not listed as having an attorney in a news release from deputies dated March 2.
Lenoir County Public Schools informed McClatchy News that a teacher involved in the incident no longer worked for the district in response to a request for comment.
The event occurred on March 1 in a South Lenoir High School classroom, according to a statement sent by the district via email.
“District and school authorities have investigated the facts of the incident,” it said. “Law enforcement has been informed, and the involved pupils’ parents have been contacted by the school. The Lenoir County Public Schools no longer employ the teacher.
Graham had been employed for the district from 1976 to 2013. According to school administrators who spoke to WITN, she started teaching part-time after she retired.
The assault was discovered on March 1, according to the sheriff’s office, and a school resource officer immediately began an investigation. Authorities claimed to have discovered the video and found evidence of the assaults on 16 and 17-year-old kids.
Sheriff Jackie Rogers stated in the news release, “We are not going to allow this type of behaviour in our schools from persons in positions of authority. I was extremely horrified by this video.
On March 3, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office delayed providing McClathcy News with more details on the incident.
