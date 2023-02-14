A Teacher In Volusia County Was Arrested After Being Suspected Of Having Sex With A 15-year-old Student

Police in Volusia County, Florida, made an arrest of a high school teacher and coach after they received a report that the man had sexual contact with a student who was 15 years old.
Officers rushed to a residence after receiving an allegation of an ongoing “connection” between a 15-year-old student at Atlantic High School and a teacher at the school, according to the Port Orange Police Department. The “relationship” was reported to be sexual in nature.
According to the police, the instructor was identified as Arin Hankerd, who is 42 years old and works at the school as a football coach and a gym teacher. According to a news release, the two people began their relationship somewhere in the first week of January and maintained it up until the time of the report.
Hankerd was taken into custody on Sunday after the inquiry was carried on throughout the weekend by officers from the special investigations section, according to the police. A search warrant had been issued for his residence, and it was reportedly executed by the police.
The girl’s mother allegedly discovered a journal with writings that detailed her interactions with Hankerd, as stated in an arrest report. According to the investigation, the student and Hankerd spoke with one another through Instagram, and Hankerd would send obscene photographs to the girl using the application.
According to the investigation, the 15-year-old and Hankerd started having “normal and cordial” chats virtually every day in December 2022, and he would sometimes bring her lunch. According to the complaint, at one point he shared with her that he viewed her “as more than an ordinary pupil” in his mind. According to the police, other students started wondering about the nature of Hankerd and the student’s relationship when they saw that he was buying her lunch.
According to the arrest report, Hankerd and the student engaged in sexual activity at the school on multiple times, taking place on multiple occasions in both a portable classroom and a gym storage room.
Hankerd has been teaching and coaching at the Mainland and Father Lopez high schools in Daytona Beach in addition to his time spent here at the school for approximately two years. On Monday, Volusia County Schools issued a statement indicating that Hankerd had resigned from his position.
