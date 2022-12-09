A Teen From California Went Missing After Visiting An I-80 Rest Stop For A School Project

When a 16-year-old boy from Northern California failed to return home after visiting a rest area for a high school assignment, authorities say he was reported missing on December 7.
The Gold Run rest stop on Interstate 80, 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, is where Dante de la Torre is thought to have traveled about 12:30 p.m., according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office stated he might have had water bottles, a hand towel, a shovel, and snow boots with him, however, it did not elaborate on what kind of schoolwork he might have been doing there. De la Torre is a student at Colfax High School, according to KCRA.
In a Facebook post published at 8:41 a.m., the sheriff’s office stated that “he has had no contact with friends or family since then.” Thursday.
De la Torre is described as being Hispanic with brown eyes and buzzed brown hair. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and was last seen walking in brown hiking boots, a tan jacket, and a blue sweatshirt.
At 11:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office published an update. requesting that any private search teams stop hunting for de la Torre so as not to impede the official search.
The sheriff’s office stated that more than three dozen specially trained searchers and K9s that specialize in scent detection are now searching for Dante. “We thank our community for their understanding.
If the public starts scouring the area, there is a possibility that our K9s will lose Dante’s scent, hurting our hunt for him.”
Call 530-886-5375 if you have any information regarding de la Torre or know where he may be.
